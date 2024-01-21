ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor administers oath to APPSC Chairman

Last Updated: January 21, 2024
ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.)  administered the ‘Oath of Office’ and ‘Oath of Secrecy’ to the recently appointed Chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Prof. Pradip Lingfa at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 21st January 2024.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra, conducted the function.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Cabinet Ministers, senior officers and distinguished guests attended the function along with other officials and public functionaries.

