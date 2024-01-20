Arunachal: Airgun surrender Abhiyan Program held at Tezu 

TEZU- An Airgun surrender Abhiyan Program was organized by Lohit and Anjaw Forest Division, Dept of Environment Forest and Climate change in collaboration with District Administration Lohit. During the program 38 individuals including one female surrendered their Airguns.

The program was attended by Mama Natung Minister of Environment Forest and Climate Change as Chief Guest and Shri Karikho Kri the HMLA 44 Tezu Sunpura (ST) AC as Guest of Honour.

DC Lohit Shashvat Saurabh, while delivering the welcome speech said that this initiative not just benefits the wildlife and ecology but also the entire economy that is dependent on it, he said that in the coming days the pace of the initiatives will further increase.

Mama Natung while addressing the gathering highlighted how the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan Initiative started in 2021 from East Kameng. He also discussed the importance of biodiversity and the need to protect it. He said Arunachal has one of the largest forest covers which is home of high biodiversity.

However, he lamented that owing to the rampant hunting and killing of birds and wild animals they are vanishing rapidly therefore such initiative is needed for an hour. Therefore, he urged everyone to participate as Jan bhagidari and spread awareness about the importance of biodiversity thereby seeding the idea of protecting biodiversity in the minds of the masses.

Addressing the gathering Karikho Kri HMLA lauded the efforts under Airgun Surrender Abhiyan he said it will help in protecting the ecological balance and also spread awareness among the masses. He also highlighted the issues of flood management scheme and stalling of the works on the stadium. Then he urged the people to support such initiatives to ensure that our lifestyle does not jeopardise and endanger the existence of flora and fauna.

Speaking at the occasion, AT Damodar Conservator of Forester said that the initiative like Airgun Surrender Abhiyan has received international recognition, and recently UNESCO has recognized the efforts of the govt of Arunachal pradesh. Also, he said that this is a beginning that is initiated so that people start to understand the importance of biodiversity.

Balong Tindya ZPM Tezu & Tobang Pertin, IFS Divisional Forest Officer also spoke on the occasion. The Program was attended by Mohesh Chai, Chairman APMDTCL, Balong Tindya ZPM Tezu, Ashem Chaitom, ZPM Sunpura, Mijom Ete SP, HoDs, Gaon Buras PRI members, students , NGO etc.