Arunachal

Arunachal: Indian Army Established Dr Kalam Computer Lab at a Govt UP school in Jang

In addition, two projectors and a projector screen were contributed to facilitate interactive and multimedia-based teaching methods.

Last Updated: June 12, 2024
1 minute read
JANG-    The Indian Army has continued its welfare efforts by establishing the “Doctor Kalam Computer lab” at the Government Upper Primary School in Jang. The establishment of computer lab was marked by the donation of ten fully- equipped computers, complete with all necessary accessories.

To ensure a conducive learning environment, the Indian Army also provided ten tables and chairs, enabling a comfortable and organized space for the students to engage with their new learning tools.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by ADC  Jang Hakraso Kri, local dignitaries, school staff, and enthusiastic students, who expressed their gratitude for the generous contribution.

The new computer lab is expected to significantly enhance the educational  experience by providing students with access to digital resources, thereby bridging the gap between traditional teaching methods and modern technological advancements.

The computer lab is named in honor of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who was not only a distinguished scientist but also a revered president of India. His dedication to education and his vision for a technologically  advanced India continue to inspire millions.

The lab will serve as a fitting tribute to his legacy, promoting his values of knowledge, innovation, and progress among the students of Jang.

Teachers at the Government Upper primary School, jang, are optimistic about the positive impact of the new lab on their teaching methodologies.

With access to computers and multimedia tools, they can now incorporate a wide range of educational content making learning more engaging and effective for their students.

Parents and community members have also welcomed the initiative, recognizing the long-term benefits it will bring to their children’s education.

The computer lab is seen as a significant step towards creating equal opportunities for the students of Jang, allowing them to compete on a level playing field with their peers from more urbanized regions.

