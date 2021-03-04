Itanagar

Itanagar: Locals demand temporary bamboo bridge near underpass

March 4, 2021
Itanagar: Locals demand temporary bamboo bridge near underpass

ITANAGAR-  The people residing near the under construction underpass site at Bank Tinali  staged protest alleging that “they are facing lot of trouble due to blocking and dismantling of a bamboo bridge nearby NABARD and Bank Tinali .

The additional district magistrate cum highway administrator and Chairman of the underpass construction Talo Potom rushed to the spot and addressed the concern of the locals.

Potom  also appeal to the public for extending cooperation for three months, as the contractors have promised  to  completion this work within three months.

He also appeal the denizens not to venture at the construction site to avoid any accident. Potom further added.

Meanwhile the  corporator of the area Yukar Yaro  also appealed to the contractor to construct a temporary bridge for the movement of the people.

