Itanagar: Locals demand temporary bamboo bridge near underpass

ITANAGAR- The people residing near the under construction underpass site at Bank Tinali staged protest alleging that “they are facing lot of trouble due to blocking and dismantling of a bamboo bridge nearby NABARD and Bank Tinali .

The additional district magistrate cum highway administrator and Chairman of the underpass construction Talo Potom rushed to the spot and addressed the concern of the locals.

Potom also appeal to the public for extending cooperation for three months, as the contractors have promised to completion this work within three months.

He also appeal the denizens not to venture at the construction site to avoid any accident. Potom further added.

Meanwhile the corporator of the area Yukar Yaro also appealed to the contractor to construct a temporary bridge for the movement of the people.