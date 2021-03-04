Arunachal: Governor interacts with Divyangjan

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the ‘Divya Kala Shakti’, a cultural event by Divyangjan with the theme ‘witnessing Ability in Disability’ at DK Convention Hall, Itanagar on 4th March 2021. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister State for Social Justice & Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria, State Minister (SJETA) Alo Libang and other dignitaries, were present in the cultural programme performed by the physically challenged participants from different parts of the country.

Interacting with the Divyangjan on the occasion, the Governor motivated them and said that their success and happiness lie in them only. He advised the Divyangjan to resolve to be happy, and concentrate on positive and life sustaining activities that they can do well with human dignity.

The Governor exhorted them not to let their physical handicap check their spirit from becoming the performers.

Impressed by the cultural display, the Governor said that the participants in the programme are extraordinary individuals, who have the perseverance and endurance to shine. He asked them to be self confident and attempt to carry on with appropriate activities like any other individual.

The Governor expressed his hope that the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Govt. of India and State Department of Social Justice, empowerment and Tribal affairs will periodically organise such events in future too.

The Cultural Programme was organized to showcase the talents and skill of Divyang children and youth in performing and fine arts by the departments of Social Justice and Empowerment and Tribal Affairs (SJETA), Women & Child Development and Health, in collaboration with the Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research, Cuttack, Odisha under Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India.

Participants from Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha, Meghalaya, Nagaland presented folk dances, Bihu, Satriya and Kathak Dances, Yoga, bodybuilding and Martial Arts displays and physically challenged participants from Delhi also presented Basketball Dance. Two such events were conducted at Rashtrapati Bhavan and in Parliament complex in 2020.