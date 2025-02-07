Itanagar- Penalties would be imposed on those who violate cleanliness norms; Balo Raja

ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

ITANAGAR– Minister for UD and ULB Balo Raja, warned that strict action, including penalties, would be imposed on those who violate cleanliness and safety norms.

The Minister alongside Mayor Tamme Phassang, chaired a joint meeting with officials from IMC, DC-ICR, SP Naharlagun, SP Itanagar, as well as representatives from Banderdewa Circle Administration and the Itanagar Smart City project.

The meeting focused on addressing various developmental issues, ranging from cleanliness and beautification to other key initiatives aimed at maintaining a clean, green, and crime-free capital.

Minister Balo Raja, in his address, highlighted that garbage management, town beautification, and ensuring a peaceful city are the government’s top priorities.

He urged the residents of the twin capital and local businesses to cooperate and work together as one team, stating, “The capital belongs to everyone.”

The Minister further warned that strict action, including penalties, would be imposed on those who violate cleanliness and safety norms.

He also noted the ongoing installation of CCTV cameras across the city and announced that awards would be conferred to the cleanest wards.

Mayor Tamme Phassang emphasized the various developmental initiatives undertaken by IMC to improve the city’s cleanliness and solid waste management.

These initiatives include the Sewerage Treatment Plant, the proposed Municipal Solid Waste Charcoal Plant, and regular cleanliness drives.

The Mayor acknowledged that while IMC is committed to these efforts, public cooperation is essential for ensuring their success.

To curb improper waste disposal, Mayor Phassang announced that IMC has launched a door-to-door garbage collection service twice a day.

He also proposed imposing fines on individuals who dispose of waste at inappropriate times or in public places.

In addition, the Mayor stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness along highways, expanding IMC’s jurisdiction within the twin cities, deploying security personnel to ensure a peaceful environment, and keeping a vigilant eye on violators.

