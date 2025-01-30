Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Concludes Road Safety Month 2025 with Felicitation of Students

NAHARLAGUN– The ICR Naharlagun Police successfully concluded Road Safety Month 2025 under the theme “Sadak Suraksha, Jeevan Raksha,” reinforcing the importance of safe road practices and accident prevention through awareness and education.

Throughout the month-long campaign, the police organized a series of roadside awareness drives, educating commuters on traffic regulations, responsible driving, and pedestrian safety. Information pamphlets highlighting key road safety measures were also distributed to the public.

To instill road safety awareness among students, interactive sessions were conducted across various schools in ICR Naharlagun, where officers sensitized children about traffic rules, the dangers of reckless driving, and pedestrian safety protocols.

Additionally, a free health checkup camp for drivers, including police personnel was conducted at TRIHMS, Naharlagun to promote the well-being of those frequently on the road.

As part of the campaign’s educational initiatives, essay and drawing competitions on road safety were organized at VKV School, Nirjuli, and APP Primary School, Naharlagun. The winners were felicitated and awarded prizes for their creativity and awareness of road safety principles.

SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in road safety and reaffirmed the police’s commitment to ensuring safer roads for all.