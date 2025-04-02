Arunachal: Coordination Meeting Held in Yupia for 4th State Games 2025

YUPIA- A high-level coordination meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Yupia to finalize preparations for the upcoming 4th State Games, scheduled to take place from April 18 to April 22, 2025. The meeting aimed to ensure the smooth execution of the five-day multi-sport event, which will feature 22 sporting disciplines across multiple venues.

Presided over by Jiken Bomjen, Deputy Commissioner of Yupia, the meeting saw the participation of key officials, including Superintendent of Police Taru Gusar and Director of Sports Tadar Appa. Also in attendance were Heads of Departments from various government agencies, administrative officers, and representatives from the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) and Arunachal Sports Authority (ASA).

The 4th State Games will host events in archery, arm-wrestling, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, chess, curling, football (men and women), hockey, judo, karate, kho kho, pencak silat, skating, table tennis, taekwondo, tug of war, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, and wushu.

Also Read- Football match played in Tawang for peace, unity and harmony within the Monpa community

Competitions will be held at venues including the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), and the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia.

During the meeting, officials discussed crucial aspects such as security arrangements, traffic control, firefighting measures, law enforcement strategies, garbage disposal management, electricity and water supply, and the deployment of medical personnel. Emphasis was placed on interdepartmental coordination to ensure the smooth functioning of all logistical elements.

Also Read- MLA Namgey Tsering Attends 9th Ling Gesar Gyalpo Archery Tournament at Kyidphel

Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen reaffirmed the authorities’ commitment to hosting an event that upholds the spirit of sportsmanship while providing a platform for athletes to showcase their talent. “The State Games are an important event for our young athletes, and we are working diligently to create an environment where they can compete at their best,” he stated.

The 4th State Games 2025 is expected to draw significant participation from across Arunachal Pradesh, fostering sportsmanship and unity while promoting the state’s sporting potential on a broader platform.