Capital Complex Dree Festival Football Tournament 2026 Concludes with Grand Finale at Yupia

YUPIA- The Capital Complex Dree Festival Football Tournament 2026 concluded successfully on May 25 at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia, marking the culmination of over two weeks of football competitions organised as part of the annual Dree Festival celebrations.

The tournament, which commenced on May 10, witnessed participation from 26 teams across multiple categories, including Open, Veteran, Super Veteran, Women’s and Under-14 Boys divisions. Organisers stated that the event aimed to promote sportsmanship, youth engagement and community bonding through football.

The closing ceremony was attended by Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor and First Lady Likha Nari Tadar as the chief guest. Other dignitaries present included Sports Authority of Arunachal Pradesh Chairman John Neelam, CoE Marketing Board Chairman and Indrajeet Namchoom League Chairman Onit Palling, corporators of the Itanagar Municipal Council and invited guests.

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The Open Category final emerged as one of the most closely contested matches of the tournament, with Haaki Ajing FC defeating Hello FC 1–0 in extra time. The match remained goalless during regulation play before Haaki Ajing FC secured the winning goal in the final minute of extra time.

In the Veteran Category final, Khoñkhuñ Sports Association Team-A defeated Tanii United FC by 1–0 after a disciplined defensive performance and a tightly fought contest.

The Super Veteran Category final saw Paatii Football Club, Itanagar Team-B register a commanding 4–1 victory over Khoñkhuñ Sports Association, Naharlagun.

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In the Women’s Category final, Khoñkhuñ FC defeated Raptor FC 2–0 to secure the championship title. Meanwhile, the Under-14 Boys final between Khoñkhuñ Pachu and Khoñkhuñ Pabya produced a high-scoring encounter, with Khoñkhuñ Pachu narrowly winning 3–2.

Organisers said the tournament reflected not only football excellence but also the broader spirit of unity, discipline and cultural celebration associated with the Dree Festival.

The event also recognised outstanding individual performances and fair-play initiatives across categories. In the Open Category, Michi Mudo of Iijang Nuri FC received both the Best Player and Highest Scorer awards, while Millo Kobing of Haaki Ajing FC was named Best Goalkeeper.

In the Veteran Category, Padi Jhony of Khoñkhuñ Sports Association Team-A was adjudged Best Player, while Hage Takang won the Best Goalkeeper award. Bamin Tadu of Tanii United FC emerged as the Highest Scorer.

For the Super Veteran Category, Hibu Nobin of Paatii Football Club Team-B was named Best Player, Michi Hana won the Best Goalkeeper award and Habung Tangu of Khoñkhuñ Sports Association was recognised as the Highest Scorer.

Participants and spectators described the tournament as a successful sporting event that further strengthened football culture and social cohesion within the Capital Complex region.