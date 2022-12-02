ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Jharkhand MLAs calls on the Arunachal Pradesh Governor

December 2, 2022
0 1 minute read
Jharkhand MLAs calls on the Arunachal Pradesh Governor

ITANAGAR-   The Estimates Committee of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly led by its Chairman  Niral Purty called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 2nd December 2022. The Governor accorded warm greetings and interacted with the visiting members of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

Watch Video- Assam Meghalaya Border Firing, and  History of Border Dispute

The Governor shared thoughts regarding the tribal cultural richness of Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh. He suggested that the elected members of the Jharkhand Legislative assembly must make concerted effort to maximize the State revenue for the welfare of their people from the vast natural resources of Jharkhand and also eradicate the Naxalite and mafia menace in their State.

Watch Video- Rajasthan Teacher Changes Gender to Marry with her student

Related Articles

Sharing his observations, the Governor highlighted the robust financial system in Arunachal Pradesh. He emphasized that concerted efforts are being made to ensure every paisa of a work, project, scheme or programme is utilized on the ground. Timely implementation with the given timeframe and submission of work completion documents are given utmost priority, he said.

Watch Video- Skeleton Lake, the most Mysterious Places Of India

The members of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly are on a study tour to Arunachal Pradesh. The Estimate Committee includes Dasrath Gagrai, Samir Mohanty, Sanjib Sardar and Raj Sinha. Sharad Sahay, Under Secretary cum Committee In-charge along with other officials were also present in the meeting.

Tags
December 2, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

 Fifty of the 54 Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee delegates voted in the polls held on Monday to elect the next All India Congress Committee president,

Congress presidential polls : Fifty delegates cast votes in Arunachal

October 17, 2022
Itanagar: Outdoor painting, sketching and upcycling held in DNGC

Itanagar: Outdoor painting, sketching and upcycling held in DNGC

October 11, 2022
Itanagar Capital Police organises Community Outreach Programme

Itanagar Capital Police organises Community Outreach Programme

October 10, 2022
Arunachal: Union MoS Finance calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Union MoS Finance calls on the Governor

October 9, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Electric-cum-Gas Crematorium at Burial ground, Nirjuli

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Electric-cum-Gas Crematorium at Burial ground, Nirjuli

October 6, 2022
Arunachal: DNGC Organizes Rallies on Environmental Pollution

Arunachal: DNGC Organizes Rallies on Environmental Pollution

October 4, 2022
Arunachal: IMC organised marathon race to mark the 153rd Gandhi Jayanti

Arunachal: IMC organised marathon race to mark the 153rd Gandhi Jayanti

October 2, 2022
Arunachal: BJP observe 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as part of Sewa Pakhwada

Arunachal: BJP observe 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as part of Sewa Pakhwada

October 2, 2022
Arunachal: National Voluntary Blood Donation Day observed at Naharlagun

Arunachal: National Voluntary Blood Donation Day observed at Naharlagun

October 1, 2022
Arunachal: Pema Khandu meets family members of Tapi Mra and Niku Dao

Arunachal: Pema Khandu meets family members of Tapi Mra and Niku Dao

September 24, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button