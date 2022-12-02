Jharkhand MLAs calls on the Arunachal Pradesh Governor

ITANAGAR- The Estimates Committee of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly led by its Chairman Niral Purty called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 2nd December 2022. The Governor accorded warm greetings and interacted with the visiting members of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

The Governor shared thoughts regarding the tribal cultural richness of Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh. He suggested that the elected members of the Jharkhand Legislative assembly must make concerted effort to maximize the State revenue for the welfare of their people from the vast natural resources of Jharkhand and also eradicate the Naxalite and mafia menace in their State.

Sharing his observations, the Governor highlighted the robust financial system in Arunachal Pradesh. He emphasized that concerted efforts are being made to ensure every paisa of a work, project, scheme or programme is utilized on the ground. Timely implementation with the given timeframe and submission of work completion documents are given utmost priority, he said.

The members of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly are on a study tour to Arunachal Pradesh. The Estimate Committee includes Dasrath Gagrai, Samir Mohanty, Sanjib Sardar and Raj Sinha. Sharad Sahay, Under Secretary cum Committee In-charge along with other officials were also present in the meeting.