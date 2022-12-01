ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: RGU joins with the rest of the nation in celebrating India’s Presidency of the G20 countries

December 1, 2022
ITANAGAR-  India takes over the presidency of the G20 countries officially on December 1 2022 and there was a series of programme held in the country. As a part of the celebration, Research and information system for Developing countries (RIS), New Delhi, a policy research institute organised a curtain raiser event titled ‘University Connect: Engaging Young Minds’ at National G20 Secretariat, Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi. The progamme was organised under the initiate of Ministry of External affairs, Government of India.  Rajiv Gandhi University is one the 75 selected university of the country to partner in the celebration.

Dr. S. Jaishankar, Hon’ble minister of External Affairs took part in the programme which was attended in online and offline mode by more than 75 universities Vice Chancellors, Faculty members and students. He answered a wide range of questions which were asked by the participants from different parts of the country. He talked about plans for climate action and climate justice which is the need of the hour. He said we need to change not materialistically but behaviorally.

We all should become pro-planet people. He added India’s presidency will be collaborative and decisive. Dr. Jaishankar reiterated the words of the Hon’ble Prime Minister 8 key principle of leading a sustainable and de-politicising and leading a honest conversation in brining the new world order.

There was arrays of subjects ranging from climate change to green energy; from becoming the voice of the G20 nations in bringing world peace and tranquillity, where many eminent speakers talked in lengths.

Chairman UGC, Prof. Jadadesh Kumar talked about brining equity, access and future affordable digital empowerment in education sector. He said technology can be a great enabler in bringing quality education. He also talked about internationalisation of education where there will be excess to world class higher quality education.

Eminent personalities among the speakers include principal secretary to PM, Dr. P.K. Mishara termed the day as a watershed moment for our country. He said, it’s the beginning of a long term connect with the G20 countries and we all the ambassadors of India.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor of RGU in his address to the participants of the university echoed the golden words of our Prime Minister of India who is working hard to achieve world peace.  He said, it’s a proud moment for all of us as should take up this challenges and convert it into opportunities.

As the University is one of the selected partners, Prof. Kushwaha said that in the coming days, the university will organise workshop, seminars which will showcase the cultural beauty of the state. He said our indigenous knowledge need to be told to the world which we are living in harmony and sustainability need to be known. He said he will explore working in collaboration with the organising committee to get the G20 countries to experience the cultural heritage of the state.

Organising Coordinator of the programme, Prof. Kesang Degi earlier talked about the importance of the event and its outlook for the next one year of India’s presidency of the G20 and its various events in which the university can be a part of.

The progamme was well attended by many faculty and students of the university.

December 1, 2022
