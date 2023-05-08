Proposed 3 days Itanagar Capital Region bandh is Illegal: Bamang Felix

ITANAGAR- Three days Itanagar Capital Region ( ICR ) Bandh from 10th May, 2023 called by few organisation is unconstitutional and illegal said Bamang Felix, Home Minister ang Govt spokesperson in a press conference on Sunday.

Addressing the media person at the state secretariat, Felix said that the state government has proactively taken a series of steps to bring reform to the entire examination system of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) ever since the paper-leak scandal came to light.

Arunachal: Himalayan University Organizes Awareness Program on Competitive Examinations

Addressing the media person Felix said that “ the bandh callers are wrongfully trying to debate the issue on social media by linking Lt. Gyamar Padang’s name with the bandh call, which will only do a disservice to his soul and denigrate his role as a peace loving person” .

“The state government will not tolerate such undemocratic activity anymore and will be dealt with according to the law” Felix said.

Arunachal: Social Justice Day observed at Himalayan University

Felix appealed to aspirants to focus on studies because, after the commission is formed, it will conduct all pending examinations, which is necessary because the unemployment rate is increasing in the state. Also, delays in conducting exams will impact three years of age relaxation.

Meanwhile the district administration has also imposed section 144 and stated that “ the three days capital bandh call given by groups of individual from 10/05/2023 to 12/05/2023 in Itanagar Capital Region as Illegal and directed organisations to refrain from enforcing the proposed bandh or call off.