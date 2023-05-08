ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Proposed 3 days Itanagar Capital Region bandh is Illegal: Bamang Felix

Felix said that “ the bandh callers are wrongfully trying to debate the issue on social media by linking Lt. Gyamar Padang’s name with the bandh call,

Last Updated: May 8, 2023
1 minute read
Proposed 3 days Itanagar Capital Region bandh is Illegal: Bamang Felix

 ITANAGAR-  Three days Itanagar Capital Region ( ICR ) Bandh from 10th May, 2023 called by few organisation is unconstitutional and illegal said Bamang Felix, Home Minister ang Govt spokesperson in a press conference on Sunday.

Addressing the media person at the state secretariat, Felix said that the state government has proactively taken a series of steps to bring reform to the entire examination system of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) ever since the paper-leak scandal came to light.

Arunachal: Himalayan University Organizes Awareness Program on Competitive Examinations

Addressing the  media person Felix said that “ the bandh callers are wrongfully trying to debate the issue on social media by linking Lt. Gyamar Padang’s name with the bandh call, which will only do a disservice to his soul and denigrate his role as a peace loving person” .

Related Articles

“The state government will not tolerate such undemocratic activity anymore and will be dealt with according to the law” Felix said.

Arunachal: Social Justice Day observed at Himalayan University

Felix appealed to aspirants to focus on studies because, after the commission is formed, it will conduct all pending examinations, which is necessary because the unemployment rate is increasing in the state. Also, delays in conducting exams will impact three years of age relaxation.

Meanwhile the district administration has also imposed section 144 and stated that “ the three days capital bandh call given by groups of individual from 10/05/2023 to 12/05/2023 in Itanagar Capital Region  as Illegal  and directed organisations to refrain from enforcing the proposed bandh or call off.

Tags
Last Updated: May 8, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Itanagar:  Debating and Moot Court Society-cum-Debating Competition held at Himalayan University

Itanagar: Debating and Moot Court Society-cum-Debating Competition held at Himalayan University

Arunachal: Sthapana Diwas, Samajik Sewa Saptah celebration at State BJP Office

Arunachal: Sthapana Diwas, Samajik Sewa Saptah celebration at State BJP Office

Arunachal: RGU Observes World Health Day, 2023 under the theme, ‘Health for All’

Arunachal: RGU Observes World Health Day, 2023 under the theme, ‘Health for All’

Itanagar: Legal Awareness Campaign Conducted by APSLSA and ALA in Honour of Gauhati High Court's 75th Anniversary

Itanagar: Legal Awareness Campaign Conducted by APSLSA and ALA in Honour of Gauhati High Court’s 75th Anniversary

Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspects under-construction ‘Sewerage Treatment Plant at Naharlagun

Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspects under-construction ‘Sewerage Treatment Plant at Naharlagun

Arunachal: APCC organises 'Satyagraha' in solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Arunachal: APCC organises ‘Satyagraha’ in solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Arunachal: G20 delegates reach Itanagar, may visit Tawang on Sunday

Arunachal: G20 delegates reach Itanagar, may visit Tawang on Sunday

Arunachal: Governor expressed hope for successful conduct of the G20 meeting

Arunachal: Governor expressed hope for successful conduct of the G20 meeting

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Launches Smart Street Lights for new locations in Itanagar

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Launches Smart Street Lights in Itanagar

G20 Summit Itanagar: Mayor IMC takes stock of the preparation

G20 Summit Itanagar: Mayor IMC takes stock of the preparation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button