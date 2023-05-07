Arunachal: Army and locals celebrate together Buddha Purnima at Tak Tsang Gompa near Tawang

TAWANG- Indian Army and locals celebrated together the festival of Buddha Purnima at Tak Tsang Gompa near the Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh which witnessed the India-China clash. Celebrations were followed up with a medical camp and community meal.

Tak Tsang Gompa is a popular tourist destination at 12,500 feet near Sungetsar Lake. it is one of the 3 locations where Guru Padmasambhava, the Lotus Born Guru from ancient Nalalanda University who spread Buddhism across Tibet, meditated in 8th Century.

Arunachal: DG SSB Rashmi Shukla Visits Tawang

The local unit of the Indian Army gifted chairs for the students at the Gompa, said Lt Colonel Mahendra Rawat, defence public relation officer, Guwahati.

The Buddha Purnima on Saturday was marked by religious and festive fervour, care and compassion for elders and respect for the environment, true to the ethos of Buddhism.

The celebrations commenced with offerings of prayers in the Gompa, followed by a medical camp organised by the Indian Army wherein the locals were provided with medical check-ups and medicines. The community meal was also organised for all the villagers.

The Indian Army assisted in the celebrations and participated with the local population.

Tak Tsang Gompa is one of the three locations where Guru Padmasambhava, the revered deity of the area, meditated with his spiritual consort Monmo Tashi Khewdey who was in the manifestation of a tigress, hence the name Tak-Tsang or ‘Tiger’s Nest’.

Gompa, perched in the wilderness of mountains at 12,500 feet and close to the famous Sungetsar Lake, is revered by locals and visited by thousands of tourists.

It is believed that Padmasambhava or Lopon Pema Jungne, the Lotus Born Guru, a teacher from the famous ancient Nalanda University of Central India, meditated here prior to moving on to Tibet to spread Buddhism.