Arunachal: RCML Organized Book Distribution cum Outreach Programme in Roing

ROING- RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) organized a dual-purpose initiative blending Outreach and Book Distribution Programme across 8 schools in and around Roing Circle today.

As a part of the Centre’s mission to advocate the promotion and revitalization of the indigenous languages and cultures of Arunachal Pradesh, the outreach activities took place at Intaya Higher Secondary School, Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Nani Maria School in Roing; Anakum Academy, Government Secondary school Future Foundation Academy in Abali; Countryside English School in Harupahar and Government Middle School in Iduli.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

The Centre’s research team, comprising Dr. Mechek Sampar Awan, Dr. Kombong Darang, Miss Sapna Lingi, and Mr. Nabu Umbrey, facilitated the distribution of pictorial books in the Idu Mishmi language to these educational institutions.

During the visit, the team also encouraged students from diverse communities to participate in the online folk tale writing competition organized by the Centre.

Also Read- Robin Hibu, first IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh Promoted to DGP Rank

This competition aimed to foster familiarity and proficiency in writing in their respective mother languages by inviting students to write folktales from their communities.

RCML continues to spearhead various promotional activities and programs dedicated to promoting and revitalizing the endangered languages and cultures of the lesser-known communities of Arunachal Pradesh.