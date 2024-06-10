Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s Security Convoy Attacked By Armed Militants

BREAKING NEWS – Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s advance security convoy attacked by suspected armed militants en route to Jiribam, on the Assam border; Chief Minister scheduled to visit Jiribam on Tuesday;

A team of advanced security personnel tasked with ensuring the safety of Chief Minister N Biren Singh during his visit to Jiribam was ambushed by armed militants near T Laijang at around 10:30 am on Monday.

Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh has strongly condemned Kuki militant attacks on State Security Forces.

As per preliminary reports, one security personnel sustained injuries during the militant attack. The injured has been identified as Moirangthem Ajesh, 32, a resident of Thanga Ngaram Leikai, Bishnupur district.

He received a bullet injury on the back of his right shoulder. He has been evacuated to a hospital in Imphal.

A joint operation comprising police commandos and Assam Rifles is currently under way to locate the perpetrators and secure the area.

( This is breaking news. More update is awaited )