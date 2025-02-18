ADVERTISMENT
North East

IMD Rain Alert : There will be heavy rain in Northeast states

This week, light to moderate rains may occur in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Last Updated: February 18, 2025
1 minute read
IMD Rain Alert: There will be heavy rain in Northeast states

IMD Rain Alert: This week, light to moderate rains may occur in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. There was snowfall and rain in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday as well.

Heavy rains are expected to bid farewell to winter. It is reported that a cyclonic area is forming over the Bay of Bengal, due to which rains are expected in more than 10 states.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Its maximum impact will be seen in the northeastern states. At the same time, it will also be seen in northwestern states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Also Read- Rajiv Gandhi University Completes Rural Immersion Camp, 2025

 There are chances that there may be rain in the Northeast states during the next 7 days.

The Meteorological Department says that cyclonic winds are blowing 1.5 km above the sea level in Nagaland and its surrounding areas.

Due to this, there are chances that there may be heavy to very heavy rain as well as snowfall in the Northeast till February 21.

Also Read- Great Backyard Bird Count Returns to Siang Valley with Bird Walks in Pasighat and Aalo

Apart from this, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in most of the northeastern states along with heavy rains in Assam and Meghalaya on February 19.

The Meteorological Department says that a new western disturbance is forming in the mountains, due to which light rain and snowfall may occur in Himachal Pradesh.

Also, such weather may occur in Uttarakhand on 19 and 20 February. It is reported that heavy rain may occur in Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on 19 and 20 February and in Rajasthan from 17 to 19.

Tags
Last Updated: February 18, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

GANGTOK: Six tourists from Assam, travelling on motorcycles, were rescued after they got stranded in North Sikkim due to heavy snowfall, police said on Monday.

Sikkim; Six tourists stranded at Yakshe due to heavy snowfall rescued

North Sikkim: 2000 Tourist Arrive In A Single Day

North Sikkim: 2000 Tourist Arrive In A Single Day

Arunachal Governor addresses 72nd Plenary of North Eastern Council at Agartala

Arunachal Governor addresses 72nd Plenary of NEC at Agartala

Himalayan University conducted a Study tour to AAU, Jorhat

Himalayan University conducted a Study tour to AAU, Jorhat

Northeast Youth Leaders Engage in National Youth Consultancy on Feminist Leadership

Northeast Youth Leaders Engage in National Youth Consultancy on Feminist Leadership

My vision is to establish Arunachal Pradesh as a major global destination for tourists; CM Pema Khandu

My vision is to establish Arunachal Pradesh as a major global destination for tourists; CM Pema Khandu

Manipur: GoC Spear Corps visited Red Shield Division in Manipur

Manipur: GoC Spear Corps visited Red Shield Division in Manipur

Assam, integrated check post, Darranga, India-Bhutan Border

First integrated check post along India-Bhutan Border opened in Assam

Assam: Protests erupt over gate closure at Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh

Assam: Protests erupt over gate closure at Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh

Meghalaya: USTM celebrates NMC approval for PIMCH

Meghalaya: USTM celebrates NMC approval for PIMCH

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button