IMD Rain Alert : There will be heavy rain in Northeast states

IMD Rain Alert: This week, light to moderate rains may occur in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. There was snowfall and rain in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday as well.

Heavy rains are expected to bid farewell to winter. It is reported that a cyclonic area is forming over the Bay of Bengal, due to which rains are expected in more than 10 states.

Its maximum impact will be seen in the northeastern states. At the same time, it will also be seen in northwestern states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

There are chances that there may be rain in the Northeast states during the next 7 days.

The Meteorological Department says that cyclonic winds are blowing 1.5 km above the sea level in Nagaland and its surrounding areas.

Due to this, there are chances that there may be heavy to very heavy rain as well as snowfall in the Northeast till February 21.

Apart from this, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in most of the northeastern states along with heavy rains in Assam and Meghalaya on February 19.

The Meteorological Department says that a new western disturbance is forming in the mountains, due to which light rain and snowfall may occur in Himachal Pradesh.

Also, such weather may occur in Uttarakhand on 19 and 20 February. It is reported that heavy rain may occur in Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on 19 and 20 February and in Rajasthan from 17 to 19.