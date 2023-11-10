Arunachal: Naval Officers calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- Three-member team of Naval Officers, led by Commander Ronie Chowpoo called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 10th November 2023. The naval officers, including Lt. Commander Rige Bagra and Lt. Commander Saloni Gandhi briefed the Governor about the Indian Navy’s Awareness Campaign cum Outreach Programme.

The Governor commended the Indian Navy and the naval officers for their endeavour to motivate the youth of Arunachal Pradesh and reaching out to the students of the institutes of higher studies in the State to join the Indian Navy. He said that with good inborn physical fitness and agility, the youth of the State have huge potential for being inducted in the Indian Armed Forces.

The Governor suggested more Outreach Programmes by the Indian Armed Forces at school and college levels. For the welfare of the youth of the State, he further suggested use of audio-visual aids to showcase the prowess of the Indian Navy. Raj Bhavan will always be ready to facilitate such programmes, he said.

The Naval Officers informed that as part of Indian Navy’s Awareness Campaign, an Outreach Programme was conducted by an Indian Navy team at National Institute of Technology (NIT) and North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

The young minds were given an insight into the Indian Navy. While encouraging the students to avail opportunities of joining the Indian Navy, several avenues and various modalities for joining the Indian Navy were highlighted. The interaction programme received a very enthusiastic and positive response from students and faculty of the institute.

The Indian Navy is the maritime branch of the Indian Armed Forces and is one of the most prestigious maritime forces in the world. The Indian Navy is expected to deter all maritime threats to the country and ensure safe passage to our energy and other resources by ensuring protection of sea-lanes of communications.

The job of an Indian Naval Officer also includes navigation, rescuing stranded castaways, and general maintenance and upkeep of heavy machinery. They enable diplomacy, search and rescue operations, anti piracy operations and defence of our territorial waters.