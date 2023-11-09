Arunachal Governor graces the Assam Valley School Foundation Day Celebration

TEZPUR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) graced the 28th Founders’ Day celebration of the Assam Valley School, Balipara, Assam on 9th November 2023.

Established in 1995 by the Williamson Magor Education Trust in the heart of Assam, the Assam Valley School is ranked today as the 2nd Most Respected Co-educational Residential School in India and best in Eastern India.

The Governor dwelt on the need to develop leadership traits and imbibe values that will enable them to succeed in their lives. He amplified the need to build passion, motivation and develop an attitude of internal intensity and external calm to deal with challenges.

The Governor advised them to be curious and inquisitive and develop critical thinking. He said that curiosity fosters a love for learning and can lead to great discoveries and innovations.

The Governor, while emphasizing on the importance of empathy and kindness towards others, advised the students to embrace Diversity and instil respect for people from different backgrounds, cultures, and beliefs. Diversity enriches our lives and makes us more understanding and compassionate individuals, he said.

The Governor encouraged the students to be Responsible Citizens. He asked them to instill a sense of civic responsibility and participate in community service and also be aware of social issues.

Earlier, the Governor released the ‘Year Book’ of the school and presented the Founders’ Awards to the winners. He also visited the exhibitions, set up by the students and commended them and their teachers for the excellent display.