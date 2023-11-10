Arunachal: 7th Tawang Festival begins

TAWANG – The 7th Tawang Festival commenced with a vibrant street carnival that featured traditional Monpa folk cultural dances and a band display by students from Hr. Sec School Jang, as well as Indian Army jawans.

Approximately 400 artists graced the occasion with captivating performances of various folk dances, including Aji Lhamo, Baa Chham, yak dance, Lion dance, Arpo, and kyeng chham, among others.

The street carnival in the old market of Tawang attracted the attention of notables such as Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Local MLA Tsering Tashi, and MLA Lungla Tsering Lhamu. This cultural extravaganza also drew thousands of tourists and local residents.

In the evening, the cultural show took place at the grand Mentsem-Tse Tawang festival ground, commencing with the monks of Tawang Monastery performing the Mangalacharan.

Chief Minister Khandu officially inaugurated the festival from the festival stage, despite the bone-chilling cold, and was met with a tremendous turnout of spectators.

During the evening cultural show, Festival Chief Coordinator Namgey Tsering and Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Kanki Darang, extended their warm greetings to the distinguished guests.

The Tawang Festival will continue its celebrations until the 10th of November, with a second street carnival scheduled for the morning of the 10th, featuring even more artists, as revealed by the festival coordinator.