Arunachal: Governor participates in the 10th Convocation of NERIST

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) graced the 10th Convocation of North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), Nirjuli as chief guest, in the NERIST campus on 5th December 2024. 610 graduates and post graduates received their degrees, which in 76 Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D).

In his convocation address, the Governor said that convocation marks an important milestone in the lives of the graduates and the journey of NERIST, which has consistently upheld the ideals of academic excellence and holistic education for the last four decades.

He said that education is the cradle of ‘Democracy’ and ‘Humanity’ as highlighted by our visionary Prime Minister, as it is the foundation of Vishwa Guru Bharat, enlightening and enabling all to build a better world for the generations to come.

While congratulating the graduates and post-graduates, the Governor urged them that they must endeavour to bring honour to their alma mater, families, State and the nation. He emphasized that they must serve and pay back to society.

The Governor said that India is on the cusp of a technological revolution and it needs sustainable development. He said that engineers hold the key to creating solutions that balance progress with environmental stewardship. Whether it’s developing renewable energy systems, building smart cities, or innovating in agriculture, our efforts must reflect both excellence and responsibility, he said.

The Governor said that as engineering graduates, they are more than just problem solvers, visionaries, innovators, and builders of tomorrow. And as citizens of this great nation, you have a unique responsibility and privilege; to contribute to the making of Viksit Bharat, a dream come true, he said.

The Governor said that academia has prepared the graduates for much more than professional success. He advised them to think of the innovations that changed the world, act courageously and give selflessly.

The Governor exhorted the graduates to carry the values of Integrity, curiosity, and humanity. He reminded them that being educated, disciplined and inspired, they must bring about fundamental changes in the systems, attitudes, mentality, ideology and resolutions to realize the dream of Viksit Bharat.

Individuals from every field whether education, management, technology or agriculture must step forward by imbibing the spirit of the concept of ‘Nation First’, he said.

The Governor, who is the President NERIST Society was greatly impressed by the illustrious pool of alumni who have made their mark at both national and international levels, ranging from ascending the corporate ladder to its highest echelons, academia, scientific and technological research, politics, administration, and creating successful entrepreneurial ventures.

He proudly said that the successful launch of the ‘Chandrayaan 3’ mission, has an indelible NERIST imprint in that six of its alums played a pivotal role in the successful launch and subsequent operation of the entire mission.

The Governor presented the Institute Gold Medals to the toppers of the batches and alumni award.

Chairman of the Board of Management, NERIST, Prof. (Retd.) M.S.M. Rawat, Director of NERIST, Prof. Narendranath S and Dean, Academic of NERIST, Prof. Sarsing Gao also spoke on the occasion.

Established in 1984, NERIST is a deemed-to-be-university, under the Ministry of Education, Government of India.