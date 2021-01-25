Itanagar- five days faculty development programme begins

ITANAGAR: The five days faculty development programme (FDP) organized by Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) department of Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College (RGGP), Itanagar through virtual mode started here on Monday. The training is being sponsored by AICTE training and learning academy (ATAL).

The programme will end on 29 January. It is divided into 15 sessions and aims to educate and raise awareness on social connectedness and Inspiration. The programme will witness participation from faculties and research scholars from across the country and all the sessions would be conducted in online mode.

During the inaugural session Mugdha Sinha, secretary art and culture, Rajasthan spoke on the topic essentials of the social connectedness. Other speakers include Madhu Raghavendra(poet and art curator) and Raman Iyer (Musician and co-founder at Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Cafe.)