Itanagar

Itanagar: NE Literary festival concludes

The two days event ended with the special screening of the Movie “In the Land of Poison Woman” based on a novel written by Sahitya Academy Awardee Y D Thongchi.

April 12, 2022
0 3 minutes read
Itanagar: NE Literary festival concludes

ITANAGAR-  The North East Literary Festival organized by the department of IPR in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society successfully concluded here today with a positive note to spearhead the literary movement in every aspects of the society of this tribal state.

Speaking at the Poetry Recitation session, the last event of the two days festival, Advisor to Minister IPR & Printing and Patron of NELF Laisam Simai exhorted one and all present to keep alive their writing spirit and carry on their talents for prosperity.

Expressing his gratitude to the DIPR and AP Literary Society for working towards promoting literature in the state through organizing such literary festivals thereby providing a platform to the upcoming writers and poets to express themselves and improve their skills, he hoped that such programmes would get better with more participation in days to come.

Itanagar: NE Literary festival concludes

Related Articles

Simai further appreciated the untiring efforts taken up by the literary pioneers of the state – Sahitya Academy Awardee Y D Thongchi and Padmashri Mamang Dai towards growth of literature in the state.

On the occasion he also recited three of his poems written by him fifteen years back – “My Adorable Darling”, “Shadow” and “Best Time” to the thunderous applauses of the audience.

Later, while summing up the Poetry recitation session as Moderator, Padmashri Mamang Dai said that writers fulfill social needs through their writings and called upon the young budding writers and poets to stay connected with their quest for writing, adding, ‘writing defines one’s identity’.

In his closing remark, APLS President Y D Thongchi thanked the state government for encouraging such literary activities where in many young emerging talents got the opportunity to express themselves and got a scope to improve their skill in writing. Giving a brief highlight of the NE Lit fest, which was initially planned to be held at Ziro with an objective to reach out to more participants, Thongchi informed that this year the event focused more on local writers and poets for promoting local indigenous literatures.

He informed that the literary festivals organized earlier were well appreciated outside the state and hoped that Arunachal literature would grow tremendously leaving behind other tribal literatures of the North East. While appreciating the young talents, the Sahitya Academy Awardee called for writing poems in one’s own local dialect as emphasized by the Sahitya Academy to promote indigenous dialects in Adivasi Sammelans organized from time to time. ‘This would save the local dialects from extinction besides contributing towards the society’, he added.

The Day 2 of the NE Lit Fest saw brain storming sessions including presentation of papers and discussion on Socio-cultural aspects of the state. The session moderated by Lisa Lomdak, Assistant Prof, RGU, where in the panelists namely – Dr Hage Tabyo, retired Director FW and representing CBO from Ziro talked about his book ‘Patang’ written on economic aspects of the Apatani society, their way of cultivation etc.

Deputy Director IPR Gijum Tali through his articles called upon the younger generations to nurture the relationship, bonding and the hardship that life and nature offer, while Hage Pilya, Director Gazetters read out a chapter on ‘Itanagar’ from his book ‘Ranth Pike’ where in he elaborated on various aspects of the capital city and Yater Nyokir, a research scholar at RGU in her presentation spoke on socio-cultural ethos of the tribal society through fictional writings.

The short story reading session with Moderator Chatung Lowang, Asst Professor WRGC, Deomali saw story presentations by Ajanta, Jahnvni Gogoi, Karlina Riba, Jon Pebi Tato, Morjum Loyi and Dr Jamuna Bini, while the Poetry Recitation session with Mamang Dai as Moderator was well participated by many participants with their poems. They included – Gangkhu Sumnyan, Likha Caral, Tolum Chumchum, Alenso Chai, Kolpi Dai, Rebom Belo, Mikri Riba, Biki Yader, Millo Ankha, Anguna Moyong, Er. Lardik Kare, Shilpi, Rasmi Kulsi and Ajay Kr Kulsi who came here to participate in NE lit fest all the way from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The two days event ended with the special screening of the Movie “In the Land of Poison Woman” based on a novel written by Sahitya Academy Awardee Y D Thongchi.

Tags
April 12, 2022
0 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Arunachal Governor emphasises on value-based education

Arunachal Governor emphasises on value-based education

March 24, 2022
Itanagar: Mental Health Awareness Program held in DNGC

Itanagar: Mental Health Awareness Program held in DNGC

March 21, 2022
Itanagar: Taba Tedir inaugurates Orientation Program for ECCE Teachers

Itanagar: Taba Tedir inaugurates Orientation Program for ECCE Teachers

March 21, 2022
Itanagar: Poshan Pakhwada Launched at Creche Centre Civil Secretariat

Itanagar: Poshan Pakhwada Launched at Creche Centre Civil Secretariat

March 21, 2022
Itanagar: IMC team left for Goa, to visit Solid Waste Management Plants

Itanagar: IMC team left for Goa, to visit Solid Waste Management Plants

March 20, 2022
Itanagar: 12 houses, a Bollero Pickup burnt to ashes in P Sector

Itanagar: 12 houses, a Bollero Pickup burnt to ashes in P Sector

March 18, 2022
Itanagar: IMC Mayor dedicates 4 ‘round-the-clock’ waste collection vehicles for daily market

Itanagar: IMC Mayor dedicates 4 ‘round-the-clock’ waste collection vehicles for daily market

March 16, 2022
Itanagar: IMC to create parking space in Ganga area- Mayor

Itanagar: IMC to create parking space in Ganga area- Mayor

March 15, 2022
Itanagar: DNGC organises Workshop on Journalism and Mass Communication

Itanagar: DNGC organises Workshop on Journalism and Mass Communication

March 12, 2022
Itanagar: DNGC students go on Field Trip to Gyekar Sinyi to study rich floral

Itanagar: DNGC students go on Field Trip to Gyekar Sinyi to study rich floral

March 12, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button