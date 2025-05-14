ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: RGU Hosts YOGOTSAV-2025

YOGOTSAV-2025 at RGU not only celebrated the global spirit of yoga but also underscored the university’s dedication to national and global wellness initiatives.

Last Updated: 14/05/2025
2 minutes read
ITANAGAR- In a vibrant celebration of health, unity, and wellness, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Arunachal Pradesh, successfully organized the YOGOTSAV-2025 Yoga Protocol Practice Programme as part of the global 100 Days – 100 Organizations – 100 Locations initiative, spearheaded by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.

Held at the Student Activity Center of RGU, the event began at 7:00 AM with the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) session, drawing more than 600 participants, including research scholars, students, faculty, ITBP personnel, local school and college students, yoga enthusiasts, and community members. The session was live-streamed via RGU V.SAT and YouTube to reach a wider audience.

The inaugural ceremony featured Prof. S.K. Nayak, Vice-Chancellor, as the Chief Guest, along with Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar (Guest of Honour), and Prof. Otem Padung, Finance Officer (Special Guest). Prof. Dr. Sambhu Prasad, Dean of the Faculty of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, delivered the welcome address and felicitated the dignitaries.

The CYP session was led by Mr. Umesh Mimi, a research scholar from the Department of Physical Education, supported by students of the Yoga Diploma Programme. Simultaneously, the university observed the ‘राष्ट्र प्रथम – Nation First’ Awareness Programme, introduced by Dr. Ravi Ranjan Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Social Work.

In their addresses, dignitaries emphasized the role of yoga in promoting physical, mental, and social well-being while encouraging a sense of national commitment.

The afternoon session continued with a technical workshop at 2:30 PM in the RGU Mini Auditorium, centered on the theme “Yoga for One Health, One Earth.” The session was attended by over 150 participants and featured a keynote address by Mr. Ignatius Dsouza from The Art of Living, Arunachal Pradesh. He highlighted yoga’s transformative power in fostering harmony between individual health, community well-being, and ecological balance.

Dr. Tage Manju, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, welcomed the gathering, and Mr. Rikpu Kamcham, Teaching Assistant (Yoga), delivered the vote of thanks. The event concluded with the National Anthem, capping off a day of inspiration, unity, and commitment to holistic health.

