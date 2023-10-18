Arunachal: World Dignity Day marked with Yagamso River Cleanup in Itanagar

ITANAGAR– In observance of World Dignity Day, NGOs-Youth Mission for Clean River and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose in collaboration with the Department of Political Science, Dera Natung Government College conducted a river cleanup at the Yagamso River, near the APEDA office stretch.

More than 100 undergraduate students actively participated in the cleanup, successfully removing over 550 bags of waste from the river.

The initiative is a part of the Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project (YRRP) and is supported by the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation.

Addressing the media, Keyom Doni, Assistant Coordinator-YRRP shed light on the profound importance of rivers in our ecosystem and the pressing issue of pollution that threatens their dignity. Doni emphasized that rivers play an integral role in our environment, serving as vital assets that sustain not only ecosystems but also human livelihoods.

He expressed his deep concern over the deliberate dumping of household and industrial waste into these life-giving water bodies, highlighting the detrimental effects on river health and the well-being of the community.

In his statement, Doni stressed the critical need for society to recognize rivers as invaluable resources deserving of the utmost respect and dignity. He urged collective efforts towards their preservation and restoration.

He went on to say that the despoliation of our rivers, through the thoughtless disposal of waste, not only tarnishes their dignity but also undermines the broader ecological balance, thus endangering the welfare of both present and future generations.

DNGC Guest Faculty Chalak Lowang who coordinated the event underscored the pivotal role of youth and students in preserving the environment.

She stressed the importance of providing students with hands-on experiences in conservation work, stating, “Youths and students must be at the forefront of safeguarding our rivers and the environment. It’s imperative to take them out of classrooms and immerse them in the real work of conservation.”