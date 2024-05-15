ADVERTISEMENT
North East

Assam: MoU signed between AdtU and Bajali’s Bhattadev University

The Vice-Chancellor of Assam down town University underscored their institution’s dedication to developing joint programs, initiatives, and training for mutual benefit.

Last Updated: May 15, 2024
1 minute read
GUWAHATI-  A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Assam down town University and Bhattadev University, Bajali, Assam. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Birinchi Kumar Das along with Registrar Dr. Subhash Chandra Das represented Bhattadev University, while Assam down town University was represented by the Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.C. Talukdar, Pro- Vice-Chancellor Prof. Pranveer Singh, Additional Registrar Dr. Ashim Barman, Executive Director Research Prof. Dharmeswar Das and other officials of AdtU.

In his address the honorable Vice-Chancellor of Bhattadev University expressed his pleasure in solidifying this partnership, emphasizing the importance of fostering long-term collaborations outlined in the MoU.

Also Read- AdtU  Partners with L&T EduTech to Offer Cutting-Edge Engineering Programs

Following the MoU signing Program, Prof. Birinchi Kumar Das delivered an insightful lecture on “Adoption of Green & Sustainable Procedure in Chemical Analysis-Advocacy for Mastering Green Analytical Chemistry” as a part of the AdtU intellectual lecture series.

