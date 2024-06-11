Sikkim: Torrential Rain, Landslides Paralyse Sikkim, NH 10 Closed

GANGTOK- Heavy rains triggering landslides hit Sikkim for the second consecutive day on Tuesday resulting which, several roads were blocked across the state. The local administration informed that the landslides occurred due to incessant rainfall since early morning.

Following a landslide in the Shantinagar area of Singhtham in North Sikkim, National Highway 10 had to be closed down. The Panihouse area near Gangtok has been completely paralyzed, disrupting public life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Multiple landslides took place in the Rolep district of South Sikkim. An iron bridge in the district has been badly damaged. A few houses were also damaged. No casualty has been reported till now.

It may be recalled that a massive landslide hit Majwa in Yangang, Namchi District on Monday, in which three persons lost their lives and several houses were damaged. Within 24 hours, a fresh landslide occurred in the Shantinagar area of Singhtham in North Sikkim this morning.

The state government has approved ex gratia payments for the victims of the landslide in Majwa Village. In addition, new houses will be constructed under the Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana (SGAY) for families who lost their homes in the landslide on the night of June 9. Authorities have been instructed to assess the extent of the damage caused by this natural disaster.

Also Read- Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s Security Convoy Attacked By Armed Militants

With roads being closed down due to the landslides, thousands of tourists have been stranded on the hilly roads of Sikkim. Vehicles are seen queued up on either side of the road. The tourists are currently waiting for the debris to be cleared.

However, the rescue operation is expected to take a long time and so, the Sikkim administration has requested tourists to use alternative roads.

Driver Suman Chhetri said, “It has been raining since morning. Many cars are stuck due to landslides. There is heavy traffic on the national highway and it will take a long time to normalise. I don’t know what to do! Tourists are also facing problems.”

Also Read- Curfew imposed in Jiribam, Tamenglong dist of Manipur

A guideline has been issued by the Sikkim administration for tourists on road information.

Only light passenger vehicles can ply on the three roads from Mangan in North Sikkim to Gangtok via Rakdung.