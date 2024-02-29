Arunachal: Trigonometry Chairman Tobom Dai inaugurates library at GSS Chimpu

CHIMPU- Tobom Dai, Chairman of the NGO Trigonometry on Thursday, inaugurated a brand-new library at the campus of Government Secondary School Chimpu.

The library is the brainchild of Keyom Doni, a former guest teacher in Math at the school. Recognizing the importance of a well-stocked library for a holistic education, Doni took it upon himself to crowdfund resources for the project.

He garnered contributions from donors across the country and personally oversaw the beautification of the library space provided by the school.

The new library boasts a diverse collection of over 400 books, catering to a wide range of interests and learning needs. Students can explore novels, informative encyclopedias, essential grammar resources, and potentially other categories, igniting their curiosity and encouraging them to delve deeper into different subjects.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Tobom Dai, the Chief Guest, emphasized the importance of reading in shaping young minds.

He stated, “Reading is not just a leisure activity; it’s a fundamental pillar of education. It equips you with critical thinking skills, broadens your horizons, and ignites your imagination. I encourage each of you to step into this library with curiosity and a thirst for knowledge. Explore different genres, challenge yourselves with new ideas, and allow yourselves to be transported by the magic of words.”

The guest of honor, T Lowang, Vice-Principal of Government Higher Secondary School Polo Colony, emphasized the importance of reading habits in student life. “Libraries are not just repositories of books, but gateways to knowledge and imagination,” she remarked. “I urge all students to make full use of this facility and cultivate a love for reading.”

K Koyu, Headmaster In-charge of Government Secondary School Chimpu, expressed his gratitude to Trigonometry for their support. He highlighted the positive impact the library will have on students, fostering their intellectual growth and broadening their horizons.

Prem Camdir Tallang, member of Trigonometry, further motivated the students, encouraging them to explore the vast resources offered by the library. “Reading exposes you to diverse ideas, fuels your creativity, and equips you with valuable knowledge for your future endeavors,” he stated.

On the occasion, the NGO also donated an aquaguard water purifier to the library, ensuring the well-being of students and staff using the facility.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by students and teaching staff of the school.