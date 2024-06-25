Arunachal: BJP AP observes ‘Black Day’ in protest against Emergency in 1975

ITANAGAR- The BJP Arunachal Pradesh observed ‘Black Day’ along with various district and mandal level in the state to mark the 49 years of emergency imposed across the country in 1975 by the Congress government led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Tarh Tarak state Vice-President while appreciating State Yuwa Morcha team for organizing the “Black Day” at State BJP HQ in Itanagar, said that we should organized Black Day every year to aware about the emergency in 1975.

Nyato Dukam Minister said that “ the BJP Govt. should be for a long period of time so that no such emergency can be imposed in India” .

Ojing Tasing Minister speaking on the occasion, highlighted in details about the national state of emergency, he said that the emergency in 1975 was one of the darkest day of India democracy, it was the fighting inside the congress party on the leadership issues.

Tadar Niglar State General Secretary said that “ we should observed Black Day so that we can remind about the emergency the “BLACK DAY ”of 1975”.

Earlier, effigies of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was burned in front of State BJP HQ Itanagar by the party karkayartas.

The programme was organized by State BJP Yuwa Morcha at BJP HQ Itanagar today on 25th June 2024 which was attended by Nyato Dukum Minister, Ojing Tassing Vice-President cum Minister, Tarh Tarak State Vice-President, Tadar Niglar State General Secretary, Tai Nikio MLA, SOBs, Morcha heads and their office bearers and party karyakartas.