Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Brings Govt Services to Remote Villages in Tawang

SAZO- In a major grassroots outreach initiative, the District Administration Tawang successfully conducted Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 at Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya (NSCBAV) in Sazo under Lungla Circle on Monday, bringing a wide range of government services directly to villagers from Sazo, Poito, Dugumba, Kungba, and nearby areas.

The camp was inaugurated by Namgyal Angmo in the presence of Tashi Dhondup, Circle Officers Tsetan Droma and Phomai Wangshu, along with Heads of Offices from Tawang and Lungla.

A total of 20 government departments participated in the outreach programme, offering essential services including Aadhaar enrolment, Jan Sunvai grievance hearings, awareness on welfare schemes, free health check-ups, veterinary services, and registrations under AB-PMJAY and E-Shram schemes.

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As part of the programme, the Horticulture Department distributed budded orange saplings among villagers to promote horticulture activities, while the Textile and Handicrafts Department displayed and facilitated the sale of local handicraft products to support indigenous artisans and livelihoods.

During the Jan Sunvai session, the Deputy Commissioner personally interacted with villagers, heard grievances, and discussed possible solutions with departmental officials on the spot.

Addressing the gathering, DC Namgyal Angmo said that Seva Aapke Dwar camps are aimed at ensuring that essential government services reach citizens in remote rural areas without requiring them to travel long distances. She encouraged villagers to actively utilise such initiatives and directly engage with officials regarding developmental needs and welfare schemes.

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The Deputy Commissioner also expressed appreciation to the teaching staff and students of NSCBAV Sazo for hosting the programme and acknowledged the coordinated efforts of all participating departments and officials.

Earlier, Sonam Topgyal thanked Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for launching the Seva Aapke Dwar initiative, stating that it has significantly improved public access to government services in remote villages.

He also appealed to the administration for the construction of a dedicated playground for the school and separate hostel facilities for boys and girls.

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In his welcome address, Sang Dorjee emphasised the importance of education and urged parents to cooperate with the school administration to ensure quality education for children.

According to officials, a total of 380 villagers benefited from the camp.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the infrastructure and hostel facilities of NSCBAV Sazo and reviewed the under-construction academic building of Upper Primary School Hoongla. The inspection was conducted in the presence of ADC Lungla Tashi Dhondup, DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntsok, and SMC Chairperson Sonam Topgyal.

The DC later proceeded to Zemeithang to inspect the AI and Robotics Laboratory and other ongoing infrastructure projects at the Government Secondary School Jemeithang.