Arunachal: PEAK POTENTIAL Adventure and Leadership Program Launched at Wanghoo Village

BOMDILA- A five-day “PEAK POTENTIAL – Adventure & Leadership Training Program” was inaugurated at Wanghoo Village on May 17 with the objective of promoting leadership qualities, discipline, adventure spirit and self-confidence among young students.

The initiative has been organised under the leadership of Dr. Anshu Jamsenpa and is focused on providing life-transformational training to help participants recognise their potential and develop the confidence to face future challenges.

Addressing the inaugural function, Tseten Chombay appreciated the efforts of Dr Jamsenpa and her team for launching the programme aimed at youth development. He said such initiatives play an important role in empowering students, building resilience and encouraging personal growth through experiential learning.

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The MLA also extended his best wishes for the successful conduct of the programme and urged participants to actively engage in the training sessions to gain maximum benefit from the experience.

The event was attended by several dignitaries and officials, including Brigadier Surendra Prasad (Retd), DIG SSB Kamal Kanth, Superintendent of Police Bomdila Dorjee Wangdi Thongon, ADC Bomdila Ashok Tajo, Lt Col Rudra Thapa and Government College Bomdila Principal Dr Tashi Phuntso.

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Organisers stated that the programme combines leadership exercises, adventure-based activities and team-building sessions aimed at encouraging discipline, courage, communication skills and mental strength among the participating students.

The initiative comes amid increasing emphasis on experiential education and youth development programmes in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly those focused on confidence-building and outdoor leadership training.