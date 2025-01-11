Arunachal: ASF meet with DHTE, advocate for the introduction of Sociology in government colleges

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Sociological Forum (ASF) convened a meeting with the Director of Higher & Technical Education (DHTE), Dr. Milorai Modi to advocate for the introduction of Sociology as a core subject in government colleges across Arunachal Pradesh.

The forum highlighted the critical need to include Sociology in the curriculum, citing its relevance to understanding and addressing the unique social, cultural, and developmental challenges of the state.

ASF representatives also emphasized that Sociology provides a framework to study human behavior, social structures, and cultural dynamics, making it particularly relevant in a state as diverse as Arunachal Pradesh.

Discussing the current lack of Sociology in educational institutions in Arunachal, ASF noted that the absence of Sociology as a subject limits students’ exposure to the field and restricts their opportunities for higher studies and careers in sociology-related fields.

In response to the representation, the Director of Higher Education acknowledged the significance of Sociology and expressed a willingness to consider the proposal.

The meeting marked a significant step toward enriching the academic landscape of Arunachal Pradesh by introducing Sociology as a subject in government colleges.

The ASF remains optimistic about the collaboration with the education department and is committed to supporting the implementation process.

The inclusion of Sociology is expected to empower students with a deeper understanding of their society, equipping them to contribute meaningfully to the state’s development.