Itanagar

Arunachal: PAJSC observes Mass Movement against APPSC paper leakage scam

Thousand of people from all walks of life join this mass rally which was started from Akashdeep to Tennis Court here in Itanagar.

Last Updated: February 16, 2023
Arunachal: PAJSC observes Mass Movement against APPSC paper leakage scam

ITANAGAR-  Pan Arunachal Join Steering Committee ( PAJSC ) today observed a mass movement against APPSC paper leakage scams. Thousand of people from all walks of life join this mass rally which was started from Akashdeep to Tennis Court here in Itanagar.

The committee also raised concerns about the newly appointed chairman, Lt Gen (Retd) Shantanu Dayal, 61, who is on the verge of retirement. While the age of retirement or tenure of the Chairman and Members of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is 6 years or 62 years of age, whichever is earlier. So one year is not enough for anyone to know and clear the system of APPSC.

 In press conference  on Wednesday, PAJSC member Gyamar Padang who exposed the paper leakage case has alleged that the government and commission are on a mission to complete their paper selling business by appointing an ex-army man who has only one year left for the service.

The PAJSC also submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, demanding postponement of the oath taking ceremony of the newly appointed APPSC chairman, scheduled for February 17.

Last Updated: February 16, 2023
