Itanagar: Culvert on Ganga-Jullang road may collapse any time

Itanagar- The road between Ganga market and Jullang village may be close down as a culvert is seriously posing threat and may collapse down at any time, and the road communication may be disrupted if rain continue.

The culvert on the Ganga-Jullang road near under construction NES Secretariat building at Richi is on the verge of collapse and the traffic need to be regulated only for light vehicle and no heavy vehicles may be allowed as a precautionary measure for the safety and security of the commuters.

The locals inform that a portion of culvert has collapse at wee hours today and it seriously posing threat to the road which may collapse anytime if there is continuous rain.

The locals appeal the PWD department and capital administration to immediately plan a full proof protection measure so that the road connectivity remain intact between Ganga market and Jullang village which is also a bypass road between twin city of Itanagar-Naharlagun.

The assistant engineer PWD Capital Division ‘B’ Tadar Bhupen said the portion of road has been damaged and collapse and developed lika a cave below the road, if rain continue it may collapse and the traffic in the road will completely disrupted, as of now only the light motor vehicle will be allowed through this route and heavy vehicles are advised to use the Jullang-Chimpu road. Further the PWD has requested the commuters to drive with extreme caution while using the Ganga-Jullang road.