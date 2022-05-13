Itanagar: Governor participates in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Regional Conference

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the 18th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone – III Conference at Dorjee Khandu Auditorium, State Legislative Office Complex, Itanagar on 13th May 2022.

In his address, the Governor said that the Constitution of India is an evolving epic because from time to time, when needs are felt for inclusion of new articles in the constitution, it is done with utmost diligence. He emphasised that it is the need of the time to include a reference of the Fundamental Duties in the preamble of the Constitution in the same process, when the preamble of the Constitution of India was amended and words Socialist, Secular and Integrity were added to the preamble.

fundamental Duties can appropriately be referred to in the Preamble of the Constitution by adding just three words in the Preamble of the Constitution, I.e. ‘and Commitment to Fundamental Duties’ after word ‘Fraternity’ in the preamble, he said.

The Governor said that the people look up to the Speakers, Deputy Speakers and the MLAs, MLCs and MPs with great hope, trust, expectation and confidence for their leadership to ensure that the legislative process in the country is smooth, well debated and objective. He said that they are the central pillar, which supports the edifice of democracy and therefore, the role of Speakers and Deputy Speakers is not only critical but also exacting.

It will always go to their credit to have the maximal useful and productive hours in the houses which they chair. With good pre-session interaction and consultation with individual members they will be able to have the best productive session in the houses, he said.

The Governor said that the Speakers and Deputy Speakers are ensuring the true implementation of democracy as narrated by the 16th President of the United States of America Abraham Lincoln, who said that ‘Democracy is a government of the people, for the people and by the people’.

He cautioned the legislators and parliamentarians of the country, while citing vandalism of US Senate during last Presidential election, that they must remember that it takes decades to build up the reputation of the law maker bodies but it takes only an hour to mar the reputation of it.

The Governor said that Speakers and Deputy Speakers of houses and legislators and parliamentarians are people’s leaders and highly placed in life and they can and must do everything for the weak, downtrodden and the needy.