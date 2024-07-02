Mizoram: Three member of a family feared dead due to landslide in Aizawl

AIZAWL- At least three people, including a four-year-old girl, were feared dead after a landslide struck and partially buried their tin-roofed concrete building on the outskirts of the state capital on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The incident, triggered by incessant rain, occurred early in the morning while the occupants were still sleeping, he added.

While some family members managed to escape, a couple and their four-year-old daughter are missing and believed to have been buried under the debris, he said. A rescue operation is currently underway, the officer said.

Additionally, three buildings in Zuangtui area on the northern outskirts of Aizawl and one in Bawngkawn area were also swept away by massive landslides on Tuesday morning, officials said.

As a precautionary measure, all the occupants had vacated their houses as a precautionary measure, they added.

The school education department has announced the closure of all schools on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Heavy rainfall has affected several parts of Mizoram since Monday, causing significant damage across the state.

The continuous heavy rainfall has battered various parts of Mizoram, resulting in widespread damage and posing significant challenges for local authorities.

Anticipating the severe weather, the State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department had issued alerts on Sunday, urging residents to take precautions against potential flooding and storms.

The situation remains tense as rescue teams continue their efforts amidst the ongoing harsh weather conditions across Mizoram.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall across various districts of the state on Wednesday.