Assam down town University to Host 2-Day Industry Interaction Sessions with Global Leaders

GUWAHATI- Assam down town University, one of Northeast India’s leading private universities, is organizing a two-day industry-academia engagement event titled “From Campus to Corporate: Industry Interaction Sessions” on 23rd and 24th May 2025 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Guwahati.

The event is open to all students, especially those from B.Tech, BBA, MBA, BCA, and MCA backgrounds, aiming to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industry expectations.

The interaction sessions will bring together prominent global organizations such as L&T EduTech, VFS Global Academy, IBM, and SAP, offering valuable insights into emerging technologies, global career prospects, and enterprise innovations.

On Day 1 (23rd May), representatives from L&T EduTech will present sessions on Semiconductors & Mechatronics, while VFS Global Academy will address opportunities in Travel, Tourism & Global Careers. Day 2 (24th May) will feature IBM, focusing on AI, Data Science & Innovation, and SAP, who will cover Cloud ERP, HANA & Smart Enterprise Solutions.

In addition to the interactive sessions, the university will felicitate Class 10 and 12 students (from all boards) who have secured 90% and above, acknowledging their academic excellence during the event on both days.

Participation certificates will be provided to all attendees, and lunch will be included. Entry is free of charge, and students are encouraged to register in advance by scanning the QR code provided in the event poster or by contacting the university.

This initiative reflects Assam down town University’s ongoing commitment to offering industry-relevant exposure to students and preparing them for the global workforce.

To Register – https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe2lyrWJpLIImT3LgFMdcC9ILXZtC1_AR5fMFtxZrcYr0Zgrg/viewform?usp=header

For further information, please contact at the +91 60039 03596 or visit www.adtu.in.