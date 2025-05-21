Arunachal: ICR DC Launches 3-Day Thematic Tourism Itinerary to Boost Adventure, Culture & Nature-Based Experiences

ITANAGAR- In a strategic push to elevate the tourism profile of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom, unveiled a comprehensive 3 Days / 2 Nights Thematic Tourism Itinerary titled: “Adventure – Heritage – Nature – Cultural Experiences.” This curated itinerary is designed to enrich visitor engagement while promoting sustainable tourism and local livelihoods.

Crafted by Ms. Rechi Lugnya Likha, Tourism Officer, in close coordination with tourism stakeholders, the itinerary reflects a collaborative vision for a more immersive, authentic, and extended tourist experience within the capital region.

Also Read- Tawang Unites in Patriotic Fervor with Grand Tiranga Yatra Honouring the Indian Armed Forces

🔍 Itinerary Highlights:

Day 1 – Cultural Immersion:

Tourists begin their journey by exploring local tribal traditions through markets, cuisine, handicrafts, and cultural performances, providing a first-hand experience of Arunachal’s rich community life.

Day 2 – Adventure & Nature:

Adventure meets serenity with paragliding at Tago, a village walk, and a heritage trail at Gyekar Sinyi (Ganga Lake). This day blends adrenaline with eco-tourism exploration.

Day 3 – Heritage, Jungle Safari & Scenic Drive:

The final day starts with a sunrise trek at Daria Hill Station, bird and butterfly watching, followed by a scenic drive to Sopo and a relaxing riverside dining experience.

Speaking at the launch event, DC Talo Potom emphasized that this initiative not only aims to establish ICR as a premier tourist hub, but also supports community-based tourism and eco-conscious development. “This thematic itinerary is a step toward making tourism more inclusive, sustainable, and experiential,” he said.

Also Read- Itanagar Police Bust High-Tech Cheating Racket During NVS Exam; 53 Arrested

The launch aligns with the broader vision of Arunachal Pradesh Tourism to showcase the state’s natural beauty, heritage richness, and cultural vibrancy, while creating local employment opportunities.

The tourism department expects this well-rounded itinerary to increase average tourist stay, encourage repeat visits, and position ICR as a must-visit destination for domestic and international travelers.