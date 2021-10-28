Itanagar

Itanagar: Kento Rina requests PRI members to work for development of Education System

October 28, 2021
ITANAGAR- “ Any civilization continues to exist with its value and facts only because of education” said Kento Rina,  MLA and Advisor to Minister (education) while addressing  the training program on sensitization of various schemes of Samagra Shiksha : Integrated Scheme for School Education for  Zila Parishad Chairpersons, Zila Parishad members of 14 districts and Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Chief Councilors and Corporators of  Pasighat at the Dorjee Khandu  State Convention Centre, Itanagar.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest,  Kento Rina said that since the PRI members are integral part of community as leaders and guide, their contribution towards the implementation of various schemes in education sector becomes all the more indispensable.

While expressing his views regarding vocational training, he said that vocational training is very important in the society.

Kento Rina further requested all the PRI members present to take full benefit of the sensitization programme and to work towards the development of society through development in the education system.

Sachin Rana, Director Mission Shiksha, acquainted everyone present about the Mission Shiksha, and New Education Policy 2020. He highlighted different plans of the state government that are in pipeline for improving the quality of education scenario in the state viz, classes through Satellite studios to combat the shortage of science and maths teachers in different schools, evaluation followed by training programmes for teachers, introduction of Early Childhood Care & Education centres for children under 3 – 6 years of age, etc.

Earlier, Nangram Pingkap, Special SPD, Samgra Shiksha: ISSE, briefed the house about the evolution from Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) to the present Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Attending the programme as Resource Persons were Mr. P. K. Chakraborty, Retired DIET Lecturer, Mido Kamki, SPC, Samagra Shiksha, and Shri. Bomto Bole (SPC) Samagra Shiksha:ISSE, Itanagar.

