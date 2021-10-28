Team of 12 NDRF conducts Joint mock drill at Sonari Charaideo, Assam

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- A team of 12 NDRF conducted District Level Joint mock drill at Police Station, Sonari Charaideo, Assam and Table Top Exercise for Mock Exercise on earthquake scenario in coordination with district administration of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

A team of 12 NDRF conducted District Level Joint mock exercise on the Scenario of Earthquake in coordination with District administration & other stakeholders at Police station, Sonari Charaideo in Assam today. The team under the supervision of Pranab Daimari, Deputy Commandant along with 30 personnel participated in the Mock Exercise.

The joint effort of NDRF team and other stakeholders was witnessed by DC Charaideo, ADC, SP, Local Police, District Medical staff, Fire department, Power department and print media.

The Mock drill were started with a meticulous planning on collapsed structure scenario by earthquake. During Mock Exercise, NDRF teams demonstrated Collapse Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) cutting methods, medical first aid techniques, evacuation techniques and rope rescue techniques to rescue trapped victims.

Meanwhile Table Top, a discussion based exercise for Mock Exercise on earthquake scenario in coordination with district administration of Tawang was held along with participation of Brijesh Upadhyay, Deputy Commandant today at DC office, conference hall, Tawang District, Arunachal Pradesh. Exercise Scenario & Sequence of action were discussed to conduct Mock Exercise.