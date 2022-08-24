Arunachal: Lone JD (U) MLA Techi Kaso joins BJP

ITANAGAR- The lone Janata Dal-United (JD-U) legislator in Arunachal Pradesh joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. With the joining of Techi Kaso, BJP’s total MLAs in the 60-member state assembly now reached at 49.

The move comes after the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) broke alliance with the BJP in Bihar on August 9 and formed a new government in partnership with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and others.

A notice on change of party affiliation issued by deputy Speaker in the Assembly, Tesam Pongte on Wednesday said that JD-U MLA Techi Kaso, who represents the Itanagar seat, will henceforth be part of the ruling BJP.

The JD-U won 7 seats in the last assembly polls held in June, 2019 and the BJP secured 41. But in December, 2020, 6 JD-U MLAs and the lone legislator from Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA) joined the ruling party taking the BJP’s tally to 48 MLAs.

The Congress and the National Peoples’ Party have 4 MLAs each in the Assembly while there are 3 Independent legislators.