Arunachal: Earthquake of 3.1 intensity hits Lower Subansiri

Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal Pradesh was struck by a mild earthquake on Wednesday morning. The intensity of the quake was measured at 3.1 on the Richter scale. Tremors were felt in the Lower Subansiri at 4.55 am.

“EQ of M: 3.1, On: 08/05/2024 04:55:37 IST, Lat: 27.59 N, Long: 93.91 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Lower Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh,” National Centre for Seismology posted on X.

The National Sismology Department said that the information about its epicentre was yet to be determined.

There was no preliminary information about any kind of damage to life or property.