ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: BJP expels 28 party members for contesting against official candidates in polls

The disciplinary action against them was taken based on the recommendation of the party’s disciplinary action committee.

Last Updated: May 7, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: BJP expels 28 party members for contesting against official candidates in polls

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday  expelled 28 party members for contesting as independents against the party’s official candidates in the recently concluded state’s Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections.

The disciplinary action against them was taken based on the recommendation of the party’s disciplinary action committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel 

“The following list of persons have contested election in their respective Assembly & Parliamentary constituencies against the official party candidates in the simultaneous Parliamentary & Assembly Election 2024. Consequent upon the recommendation of the State Disciplinary Action Committee, under the Chairmanship of Shri Tarh Tarak; the Party hereby expels them for a period of Six (6) Years…with immediate effect,” the expulsion order read.

Related Articles

The 28 members had contested the polls on tickets of the National People’s Party which Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma heads, the Nationalist Congress Party, the People’s Party of Arunachal and as independent candidates.

Also Read- Again a corruption case came to light in Arunachal, 17 illegal appointments were made by PHE&WS dpt

The Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the BJP-ruled state were held on April 19. The Assembly election results will be declared on June 2.

The BJP had won 10 of the 60 Assembly seats uncontested. The parliamentary election was held in the two seats of Arunachal East and Arunachal West.

Tags
Last Updated: May 7, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: KVK Geku conducts one day training on importance of vegetable production for self sufficiency

Arunachal: KVK Geku conducts one day training on importance of vegetable production for self sufficiency

Arunachal: Helping Hands sets up Serene Counseling Hub at Ziro

Arunachal: Helping Hands sets up Serene Counseling Hub at Ziro

Meet Tungam Riba, The First Female Bus Conductor in Arunachal Pradesh

Meet Tungam Riba, The First Female Bus Conductor in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Interactive Outreach Program “NER Converses” held at Tawang

Arunachal: Interactive Outreach Program “NER Converses” held at Tawang

Arunachal: APCC alleged discrepancies during re-polling at Dingsar and Lengi PS

Arunachal: APCC alleged discrepancies during re-polling at Dingsar and Lengi PS

Arunachal: District offices must automate their data- Governor

Arunachal: District offices must automate their data- Governor

Weather Report: IMD predicts More Rains in Arunachal Pradesh

Weather Report: IMD predicts More Rains in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Indian Army organizes ex-servicemen rally for veterans at Tawang

Arunachal: Indian Army organizes ex-servicemen rally for veterans at Tawang

Arunachal: SP leads to repair a Hanging Bridge for movement of polling party

Arunachal: DPGC Conducts Heritage Walk on “Oral Tradition Project: Storytelling for Social Change”

Arunachal: DPGC Conducts Heritage Walk on “Oral Tradition Project: Storytelling for Social Change”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button