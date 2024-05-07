Arunachal: BJP expels 28 party members for contesting against official candidates in polls

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday expelled 28 party members for contesting as independents against the party’s official candidates in the recently concluded state’s Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections.

The disciplinary action against them was taken based on the recommendation of the party’s disciplinary action committee.

“The following list of persons have contested election in their respective Assembly & Parliamentary constituencies against the official party candidates in the simultaneous Parliamentary & Assembly Election 2024. Consequent upon the recommendation of the State Disciplinary Action Committee, under the Chairmanship of Shri Tarh Tarak; the Party hereby expels them for a period of Six (6) Years…with immediate effect,” the expulsion order read.

The 28 members had contested the polls on tickets of the National People’s Party which Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma heads, the Nationalist Congress Party, the People’s Party of Arunachal and as independent candidates.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the BJP-ruled state were held on April 19. The Assembly election results will be declared on June 2.

The BJP had won 10 of the 60 Assembly seats uncontested. The parliamentary election was held in the two seats of Arunachal East and Arunachal West.