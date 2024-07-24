Arunachal: Beti Janmotsav celebrated at Sagalee CHC

SAGALEE- The District Administration in collaboration with Women and Child Development and Health Department, Papum Pare district has organized “Beti Janmotsav“ under (BBBP)Scheme at Sagalee Community Health Centre (CHC) on 24th July 2024.

While addressing the gathering in her welcome & keynote address, Mrs Jaya Taba, Deputy Director, District ICDS Cell, Papumpare highlighted the various programmes under BBBP scheme and it’s benefits. She advised the women participants to take advantages of women centric central/state schemes.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao a central scheme is especially launched to save the girl child and educate them, further she exhorted that no form of violence against women or girl child should be tolerated even within their family or relatives.

“Police and other agencies are mandated to protect and help the victims.” She added and encouraged all to come forward in reporting such incidents to the authorities without any hesitations.

She further highlighted the provisions under Protection of children from Sexual Offence Act 2012 (POCSO), Domestic Violence Act 2005 and urged all to seek assistance from the concern authorities by dialling Child Help Line 1098 which is available for 24×7 as and when required.

Dr. Tokar Nyodu, Senior Medical Officer (I/C), Community Health Centre, Sagalee appreciated the District Administration & WCD department for organizing such evens in the Health Centres.

He opined that such events will boost the moral of the health workers as well as help the ASHA and Anganwadi Workers to work unitedly for the benefit of the common public in grassroot/rural areas.

He also exhorted the breastfeeding mothers, attending the event and told them to avail the benefits of the state/central government through various schemes.

Dr. Dani Yase, Medical Offocer, CHC Sagalee also attended the program and highlighted the Importance of Breastfeeding, caring of child during infant stages and dwelt on maintenance of personal hygiene of lactating mothers and Child.

She also briefed about Importance of timely vaccination of infants for health and their entire life. The program ended with distribution of gift Hampers to the mothers present.