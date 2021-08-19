Arunachal:  Union Law and Justice Minister calls on the Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- On his maiden visit to the State after assuming the charge as Cabinet Minister in the Union Government Kiren Rijiju called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 19th August 2021. Rijiju, who is starting his ‘Jan Ashirwaad Yatra’ Programme from Itanagar today, sought good wishes from the Governor.

The Governor congratulated Rijiju for being the first person from Arunachal Pradesh to be included as Cabinet Minister in the Union Government. He expressed hope that as a member of the Union Cabinet, Rijiju will strengthen the North east development policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and will contribute effectively to the progress of our State, Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor requested the Union Minister to have a full-fledged High Court for strengthening the judiciary system in the State. He also requested the minister to augment the infrastructure and the manpower for the Courts in the State.

The Governor asked Rijiju to expedite essential development projects of the State to increase the pace of development in Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Nabum Rebia were present on the occasion.