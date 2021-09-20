Itanagar: Blood Donation Camp under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav held in AP Civil Secretari

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- A voluntary blood donation camp was organized by Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donor’s Organisation (AVBDO) under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat, Itanagar on 17th September’2021.

The blood camp was conducted in presence of Alo Libang, Minister (Health & Family Welfare), Arunachal Pradesh, hordes of Govt. Officers & Officials, medical team.

There was a total of 26 donors among whom 20 voluntarily donated blood. The Minister in his address appreciated and encouraged the noble initiative of the NGO and the Civil Secretariat Administration.

The Learned Chief Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh had approved for the organizing the blood camp in the A.P. Civil Secretariat, Itanagar.

The Chairman of the NGO acknowledged the cooperation of the blood donors and the Civil Secretariat Administration.