Arunachal: ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with a theme ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ celebrated at Longding

LONGDING – A meeting was convened by Chairman, District Water and Sanitation Mission (DWSM), Longding at DC’s conference hall attended by Gram Panchayat Chairperson, Chief and Head Gaon Burahs of 5 selected ODF plus Gram Panchayats where Executive Engineer PHED-cum-Member Secretary, DWSM, began his speech with welcome address and highlighted on celebration of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” with a theme “Swachhata Hi Seva-15th Sept to 2nd Oct’2021”.

Earlier the Programme was launched on 15th Sept 21 at Senua village by MLA Tanpho Wangnaw, 59th Longding-Pumao constituency with a “Shramdaan” in the village.

In his speech EE PHED about the “Swachh Bharat Mission (G)” implemented in the district and attaining ODF Status. He informed that the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, GOI, is stressing on ODF Sustainability and declaring ODF plus status in the 100 days campaign launched during ”Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

He also informed about the three criteria for different stages of ODF plus i.e. ODF plus-Aspiring, ODF Plus-Rising and ODF Plus Model. Later he highlighted the purpose of meeting to sign the resolution to ban “Single Use Plastic (SUP)” in the rural gram panchayats and harmful effects of SUP. He urged all stake holders of Gram Panchayats to work on cleanliness to attain cleanest village in the district.

After the speech the GPC of Bonia and Senua queried regarding disposing of already existing plastics in the village. To which EE replied that the Department has already proposed for plastic waste management unit to be constructed at block level in the district.

After long deliberation and discussion the village authorities signed the resolution to ban “Single Use Plastic” in front of DC-cum-Chairman, DWSM, Longding.

In the end of the session, DC, Longding summed up the meeting with optimism and hope that all the stakeholders will work towards eliminating SUP in the district. He also urged all not to burn the plastics owing to release of harmful gases which is detrimental to health. Appreciating the Wancho villages confining all stray animals and keeping their respective village clean, he hoped the ban on SUP to be a successful campaign with proper awareness. Meeting concluded with a vote of thanks speech from District Consultant, Shri Phopha Wangsa.