Arunachal: week long Hindi Saptaah concludes in RGU

ITANAGAR- The week long Hindi Saptaah celebration was organized by Hindi Cell, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh from 14th to 20th September 2021 drew to close with valedictory function held on 20th Sept. in online mode.

The programme commenced with University Song & Hindi Week greetings from Smt. Gumpi Nguso, Hindi Officer, RGU. Further she presented a power point presentation on Arunachalee Hindi writers.

Programme was formally welcomed by the Dean of Language, Prof. Oken Lego.

The occasion was graced by Prof. Amitabh Mitra, Pro-Vice Chancellor, RGU & Finance Officer, Prof. Otem Padung, RGU as guest of honour & special guest respectively.

In his presidential message Honourable Vice-Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha mentioned the value of Rajbhasha Hindi & said that development of Hindi language should not be limited to Hindi Diwas only because today the form of Hindi has been widespread . Hindi has maintained its importance to a great extent in various fields like literature, art, culture, film, science & technology, media, etc.

Addressing the function the chief guest, the renowned journalist & TV anchor Shri Rahul Dev speaks that growth of language can be increased by symmetry & clarity. He stated that Hindi language should stand to preserve the endangered languages of our country. All Indian languages should be equally respected by the entire citizen.

He gave his valuable opinion on scientific & non-scientific values of Hindi language. Further he added that Arunachalee Languages must be included in the primary level curriculum so that our rich Indian language repertory can be preserved for future generation.

Prof. Shyam Shankar Singh, HOD, Hindi , Deans of Faculties, HoD’s of various department , faculties, administrative officers & staffs, research scholars, students etc. were among those who attended the valedictory function. In this function result of various literary competitions organized during the week were declared.