Itanagar: AAVETA begins 3 days dharna at Tennis Court

ITANAGAR- In support of their two Point Charter of Demands, the All Arunachal Vocational Education Teachers Association (AAVETA) started their 3 Days peaceful Dharna at Tennis Court, Itanagar from 21st December 2021, which will continue till 23rd December 2021.

They are demanding Immediate implement of 22% pay hike with 3% D.A annually, w.e.f 2018 as per Government Order and One Go Regularisation of all vocational teachers and laboratory assistants.

The All Arunachal Vocational Education Teachers’ Association (AAVETA) has sought “one-go regularization of vocational teachers as per the last election manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”

The AAVETA also pressed for early implementation of 22 percent pay hike and three percent DA (annually) as per the government order issued on 1 April, 2018.

Sitting on dharna, the vocational teachers said that they had submitted numerous representations and memorandums to the chief minister, the HME and the education secretary but did not receive a positive response.

These vocational teachers were recruited under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan in 2015 for 21 higher secondary schools, which was later extended to 99 schools.

At present, there are 276 vocational staffers serving at various places in Arunachal Pradesh.