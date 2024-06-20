Arunachal: 7 Days DNGC’s NSS camp at Bedhi Bedha Village concludes

ITANAGAR- The NSS Unit of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar led by four NSS Programme Officers (PO) namely- Dr. Chello Lima, Dr. Kipa Roni, Mr. Botem Moyong and Mr. Phuntso Gombu along with 100 NSS volunteers of DNGC, successfully conducted 7 Days NSS special camping for the academic year 2023-24, from 14th to 20th June 2024 at its newly adopted village- Bedhi Bedha Village, Itanagar, Papum Pare District, Arunachal Pradesh, which is situated 7 km away from the college campus.

The main aim of the camp was to help the people in the village, to know about their life style and to help them to improve their abilities and to create awareness among people about cleanliness, health and hygiene, Tree plantation, environment enrichment and conservation. And, also to inculcate among the student participants social awareness, virtues of good citizenship and render service to the community.

The week-long camping was inaugurated by Mrs Techi Naka Kipa, Gram Panchayat Member (GPM) of Bedhi Bedha village. During the camping, the NSS team installed the Village Adoption Sign Board at the entrance of the village, planted about 20 saplings of flower bearing trees along the roadside of the village. They also cleaned up and collected all the garbage thrown in and around the Bedha river.

The team also constructed a bamboo bridge, footpath road connecting the uphill colony of the village. The team also built bamboo footsteps and installed them on the uphill footpath for comfortable walking and support especially to the children and old aged people.

The camping also saw a mass cleanliness drive which was carried out by the NSS Volunteers along with villagers, in every colony and river stream of the village. Some villagers supported by providing brooms and cold drinks to the volunteers. The mass cleanliness drive was followed by an informal class on cleanliness, health and hygiene, segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, pollution, etc., delivered by Dr. Chello Lima (PO NSS) to the villagers.

The NSS Unit also submitted an application to the GPM, seeking permission for adoption of the Village- Bedhi Bedha for the period of five years starting from 2024 to 2028, which was excitedly accepted and granted by GPM.

Mrs. Naka, also highlighted the tasks and activities that could be carried out by the unit in the village, such as Construction of extremely deteriorated Hanging Bamboo bridge across Bedha river/stream connecting two colonies of the village, clearance of jungles and drainage system, plantation, etc.

The GPM and other senior members of the village expressed their warm gratitude to the NSS Unit DNGC for dedicating their selfless services to the society especially to the Bedhi Bedha Village. Further, they solemnly promised the unit to offer better support and cooperation in the future.