Arunachal: Guv, CM discuss state’s developmental issues

ITANAGAR- The Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 15th February 2022. They discussed about developmental issues, education, law and order and ongoing projects and programmes in the State.

The Governor emphasised that all the developmental projects must be implemented within the time frame to ensure appropriate utilization of the fund allotted. He also called for optimum utilization of the very limited non-rainy season working period for meeting the various construction finishing dates.

The Governor suggested to the Chief Minister to identify and promulgated key result areas to boost the developmental progress of the State. The traditional knowledge, youth power and potential natural resources in the fields of horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry and forests have to be harnessed scientifically with a sustainable endeavour. The benefits of government programmes and the natural resources should promote the socio-economic development of the indigenous folds, he said.

The Governor and Chief Minister also discussed about the progress of the Greenfield Hollongi Airport and reaffirmed their mission for completing the project by 15th of August 2022.

The Governor stressed on proper monitoring of the functioning and performance of educational institutions in the State. He said that to set a strong foundation for the youth of the State, the higher education sector at university level has to be prioritised, adequately funded, streamlined and validated. Private universities must be made accountable to follow the University Grant Commission norms in all aspects.

Earlier, the Chief Minister briefed the Governor about various people oriented programmes and projects taken up by the State Government, particularly for those living in the far-flung remote villages of the State.